Sanden Wins OK For $3.7M Exit From AC Price-Fix Suit

Law360 (November 22, 2019, 7:11 PM EST) -- A Michigan federal judge has signed off on Sanden Corp.’s $3.65 million deal to end proposed class claims that it conspired to rig the prices of vehicle air conditioning systems, leaving Mitsubishi as the sole auto parts maker remaining in the protracted antitrust case over AC units. In orders handed down Friday, U.S. District Judge Marianne O. Battani gave her blessing to Sanden’s settlement with buyers of car air conditioning systems and approved class counsel’s bid for a third of the pot to cover fees and expenses. The pact includes a provision that Sanden help the class pursue their claims against...

