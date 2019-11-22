San Antonio Sick Leave Ordinance Stopped Short Of Go Date

Law360 (November 22, 2019, 8:16 PM EST) -- A Texas judge on Friday blocked San Antonio's paid sick leave ordinance, which was opposed by dozens of business groups and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, and told the parties to get ready for trial. Just nine days before the ordinance was scheduled to go into effect, Bexar County District Judge Peter Sakai granted a temporary injunction, according to a copy of the letter order obtained by Law360. The ordinance would have required private employers to grant employees one hour of sick leave for every 30 hours worked, allowing for a maximum of 56 accrued hours per year. Anyone who worked...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS