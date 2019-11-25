1st Circ Axes $9.4M Award To Pension Fund In PE Case

Law360 (November 25, 2019, 12:39 PM EST) -- A First Circuit panel has vacated a $9.38 million award to a Teamsters pension fund in a case against Sun Capital Partners Inc., saying the private equity firm isn’t responsible for $4.5 million in pension debt of a business two of its hedge funds invested in. Friday's ruling acknowledged the situation was complex, because “imposing liability would likely disincentivize much-needed private investment in underperforming companies,” while failing to impose liability could push the New England Teamsters and Trucking Industry Pension Fund closer to insolvency. “[If] the pension fund becomes insolvent, then [the Pension Benefit Guaranty Corp.] likely will pay some of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS