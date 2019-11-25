1st Circ. Says PE Funds Not Liable For $4.5M Pension Debt

Law360 (November 25, 2019, 12:39 PM EST) -- A First Circuit panel has flipped a lower court ruling that allowed a government agency to go after two private equity funds for the $4.5 million pension debt of a business they owned, saying the court couldn’t conclude the funds were on the hook for money owed to a Teamsters plan. Friday's ruling acknowledged the situation was complex, because “imposing liability would likely disincentivize much-needed private investment in underperforming companies,” while failing to impose liability could push the Teamsters fund closer toward insolvency. “[If] the pension fund becomes insolvent, then [the Pension Benefit Guaranty Corp.] likely will pay some of the...

