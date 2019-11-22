Judge Has Warnings, Not Sanctions, For 'Buck Rogers' IP Row

Law360 (November 22, 2019, 10:42 PM EST) -- A Pittsburgh federal court on Friday declined to hand down sanctions in a fight over the rights to long-running sci-fi character Buck Rogers, but gave both sides a stern warning. Chief U.S. District Judge Mark R. Hornak said the heirs to Buck Rogers publisher John Dille could not publish a motion seeking sanctions against trustee Louise Geer because she had dropped the underlying lawsuit against them. The judge also denied Geer's motion to sanction the heirs, since the court's order Friday also sealed the sanctions motion Geer said had been made public prematurely through court records and a website with an...

