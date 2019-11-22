Local Phone Networks Might See More Sharing Mandates Cut

Law360 (November 22, 2019, 6:53 PM EST) -- The Federal Communications Commission voted Friday to consider elimination of unbundling mandates for phone networks meant to promote competition in underserved areas, with the Republican commissioners saying new technologies provide plenty of competition to justify deregulation. The unbundling and resale requirements date to the Telecommunications Act of 1996, when local telephone companies had monopoly power and lawmakers wanted to force them to let upstart rivals use elements of their infrastructure. Deregulation advocates say the requirements now provide a disincentive for companies to invest in next-generation networks. FCC commissioners have invited comment on their proposals, which would lift the unbundling requirements on so-called...

