Trump’s Records Subpoena Pause Not Harmful, Justices Told

Law360 (November 22, 2019, 6:01 PM EST) -- A House committee’s investigation into President Donald Trump’s business records can be further delayed without harm to lawmakers, which should justify a temporary pause on its subpoena for Trump’s financial information, his attorneys told the U.S. Supreme Court on Friday. Trump’s attorneys asked the high court to further delay enforcement of a subpoena by the House oversight committee to Trump’s accounting firm Mazars USA LLP for eight years’ worth of his business records to allow the court to weigh whether the subpoena should be upheld. The House panel has previously agreed to pause enforcement of the request and has yet to...

