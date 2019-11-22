IP Firm Faces $10M Malpractice Suit Over Denied Gene Patent

Law360 (November 22, 2019, 8:59 PM EST) -- Intellectual property law firm Amster Rothstein & Ebenstein LLP dropped the ball while advising Albert Einstein College of Medicine on a patent application, costing the university and a genetic testing company at least $10 million, according to a lawsuit filed Friday in New York. Morgan and Mendel Genomics Inc. alleged in its legal malpractice suit that Amster Rothstein failed to inform the school of the proper deadline for patenting technology that can be used to test for cancer risk created by company founders Harry Ostrer and Johnny Loke, who also work for the university. When New York-based Amster Rothstein tried to...

