9th Circ. Revives Mexican Man’s Petition Over U Visa Denial

Law360 (November 22, 2019, 7:37 PM EST) -- A split Ninth Circuit has revived a Mexican man’s suit challenging U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services’ decision to deny him a nonimmigrant visa for victims of crimes, saying that a lower court has the authority to review his claims. The panel majority ruled in a precedential opinion Friday that neither the Administrative Procedure Act nor the Immigration and Nationality Act precludes a Washington federal court from reviewing the framework that the USCIS used to determine that Pedro Tomas Perez Perez hadn’t shown he was a victim of crime eligible for a U visa. Perez had claimed that he was harassed by...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS