Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Brand Battles: Coca-Cola Fights White Claw Over 'Surge' TM

Law360 (November 22, 2019, 4:31 PM EST) -- In Law360's latest roundup of new actions at the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board, Coca-Cola and White Claw battle over a "Surge" hard seltzer, Adidas doesn't like a stripe logo used by Michael Bloomberg's gun control nonprofit, and the NCAA takes aim at another "Madness" mark.

Coke v. Claw

It appears there are in fact laws — specifically trademark laws — even when you're drinking Claws.

Mark Anthony Brands, the company behind the wildly popular White Claw brand of hard seltzer, was hit with an opposition this week from the Coca-Cola Co. over an application to register the name "White Claw...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

TTAB Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies