Brand Battles: Coca-Cola Fights White Claw Over 'Surge' TM

Law360 (November 22, 2019, 4:31 PM EST) -- In Law360's latest roundup of new actions at the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board, Coca-Cola and White Claw battle over a "Surge" hard seltzer, Adidas doesn't like a stripe logo used by Michael Bloomberg's gun control nonprofit, and the NCAA takes aim at another "Madness" mark. Coke v. Claw It appears there are in fact laws — specifically trademark laws — even when you're drinking Claws. Mark Anthony Brands, the company behind the wildly popular White Claw brand of hard seltzer, was hit with an opposition this week from the Coca-Cola Co. over an application to register the name "White Claw...

