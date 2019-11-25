Supreme Court Has 'No Work' To Do On Mayo, Clinic Says

Law360 (November 25, 2019, 3:34 PM EST) -- The Mayo Clinic has asked the U.S. Supreme Court not to give special patenting treatment to diagnostic tests, saying the justices have already made clear that natural laws without inventive concepts aren’t eligible for patents, even if the discovery was “innovative” or “groundbreaking.” The Minnesota-based medical center pushed back Friday on a petition for a writ of certiorari filed in October by Quest Diagnostics unit Athena Diagnostics Inc., which is asking for clear guidance on when medical diagnostic tests can be patent eligible under Section 101 of the Patent Act. Mayo said that guidance has already been provided in an earlier high...

