Soul Artist Hits Taylor Swift With Fourth 'Shake It Off' IP Suit

Law360 (November 22, 2019, 9:41 PM EST) -- A Los Angeles soul artist has hit Taylor Swift with a copyright infringement lawsuit for the fourth time in California federal court after his previous suits were tossed, renewing claims that the pop artist owes him more than $42 million for ripping off his earlier song "Haters Gone Hate" to create "Shake It Off." In a six-page complaint filed Wednesday, soul artist Jesse Graham's company, New Day Worldwide Inc., claims that Swift "undoubtedly" had access to his song "Haters Gone Hate," using it to write her 2014 hit "Shake It Off." The suit says Swift knew or should have known that...

