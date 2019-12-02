Kisor May Be A New Dawn For Challenges To FDA Actions

Law360 (December 2, 2019, 2:38 PM EST) -- In Kisor v. Wilkie[1] — a closely watched case decided in a closely divided opinion toward the end of the U.S. Supreme Court’s last term — the court upheld the doctrine of Auer deference, much to the surprise of many given the court’s new conservative majority. Although technically a win for the government, the decision recast Auer deference in a manner likely to have the practical effect of eroding the ability of administrative agencies to rely upon the doctrine as a complete defense to legal challenges. This article examines the potential impact of Kisor on firms regulated by the U.S. Food...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS