Feds Say DC Court Can't Review Vets' Citizenship Denial

Law360 (November 25, 2019, 7:45 PM EST) -- U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services urged a D.C. federal court to toss a lawsuit from four U.S. Army veterans who were denied citizenship, saying the court lacks the authority to review their claims. Naturalization decisions are "local disputes" that must be reviewed by local district courts, but the veterans are instead trying to "manufacture" their individual denials as representative of a USCIS policy that could be challenged in federal court under the Administrative Procedure Act, the government said in a Friday motion to dismiss. "Plaintiffs' attempt to recast their claim as challenging a policy, rather than merely challenging a naturalization application...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS