3 Issues To Watch As Dish Enters Wireless Marketplace

Law360 (November 27, 2019, 10:26 AM EST) -- Federal regulators enabled an unusual arrangement when they recommended approving Sprint and T-Mobile’s megamerger, making Dish Network’s emergence as a competitor the linchpin of government approval for the tie-up. Although both the Federal Communications Commission and the U.S. Department of Justice have extended their blessings to the deal, it remains to be seen whether Dish’s role will become an obstacle to the merger in court or if it will hold up under future FCC pressure. Creating a new competitor in the course of a deal isn’t unheard of in antitrust circles, but communications experts are paying attention to how the novel...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS