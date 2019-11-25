Texas Judge Axes Recusal Bid In Transgender Bias Row

Law360 (November 25, 2019, 5:07 PM EST) -- A federal judge who formerly served as deputy first assistant to the Texas attorney general declined to recuse himself from hearing a transgender woman’s suit against Dallas County officials over her treatment at the county jail, rejecting her arguments that he is biased against transgender individuals. U.S. District Judge Brantley Starr, who was confirmed to the Northern District of Texas in July, said in a ruling Friday that if he adopted Valerie Jackson’s arguments — that his previous rulings, testimony and public statements made his bias apparent — then any former government attorney “could be characterized as personally biased against everyone...

