Pa. Appeals Court To Rethink J&J's $20M Mesh Verdict Appeal

Law360 (November 22, 2019, 7:39 PM EST) -- The Pennsylvania Superior Court has agreed to an en banc review of a Johnson & Johnson unit's bid to strike down a $20 million verdict awarded to a woman who claimed she was left with a lifetime of chronic pain thanks to a defective pelvic mesh implant. While a three-judge panel had left the award largely intact in a decision it handed down in September, the Superior Court agreed in an order posted on its website on Friday to have the full bench consider arguments from J&J subsidiary Ethicon Inc. that the claims in the case were barred by the statute...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS