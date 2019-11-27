How Sustainable Lending Is Financing A Greener Future

Law360 (November 27, 2019, 3:18 PM EST) -- The sustainable financing market has grown substantially in recent years, as businesses respond to concerns about climate change and, in many cases, pivot toward a more sustainable development path. Governments and regulators around the world are increasingly focused on issues relating to sustainability. The Paris agreement,[1] signed in 2016, represents the first-ever worldwide accord on a pragmatic path to tackle climate change. In the wake of these developments, climate financing has emerged as one of the leading opportunities for the increased involvement of credit market participants. The success and resilience of the green bond market over the last decade has encouraged borrowers and lenders to tap the sustainable lending market as a source...

