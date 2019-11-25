Bitfinex, Tether Face Fresh Set Of Bitcoin Manipulation Claims

Law360 (November 25, 2019, 6:27 PM EST) -- Two cryptocurrency traders accused Bitfinex and Tether on Friday of a broad scheme to manipulate the price of Bitcoin in a lawsuit that echoes claims filed last month against the cryptocurrency exchange and its affiliate token issuer. While neither resides there, Eric Young and Adam Kurtz filed a proposed class action in Washington federal court over what they call a conspiracy — proven through statistical analysis — to pump up the leading cryptocurrency’s price and extract outsized profits from investors. “Defendants earned millions, if not billions, of dollars in wrongful profits as a result of their enterprise, which they shared with...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS