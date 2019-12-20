For Legal Pot, Grass May Be Greener On The Arbitration Side

Law360 (December 20, 2019, 2:56 PM EST) -- More cannabis companies are using arbitration to hash out their fights, and the country's arbitrators are welcoming them, promising privacy and greater control over cases federal courts might have trouble handling. Organizations like JAMS and the American Arbitration Association are happy to take the cases — and they're getting more than ever. Both JAMS and the AAA told Law360 they saw a sharp increase in cannabis disputes over the last year and are preparing for more. AAA Vice President Lance Tanaka said the organization first began tracking the number of cannabis cases it was handling in 2016. That year, there were just...

