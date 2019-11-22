Gov't Says Detained Children's Due Process Case Is Moot

Law360 (November 22, 2019, 7:21 PM EST) -- Even though the government rolled back the requirements for relatives hoping to take in detained immigrant children, a Virginia federal judge wavered Friday on whether that made the lawsuit challenging those rules moot. But parsing the mootness issue is at the top of her list, U.S. District Judge Leonie M. Brinkema said Friday morning at the close of the motion hearing. “The real concern for everybody in this case should be the minors,” Judge Brinkema said. “One thing we should all agree on is that these children don’t need to be held by [the Office of Refugee Resettlement] any longer than...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS