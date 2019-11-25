Assange Not Fit For US Extradition Hearing, Doctors Say

Law360, London (November 25, 2019, 11:59 AM GMT) -- More than 60 doctors have written to British authorities saying they fear Wikileaks founder Julian Assange could die in prison unless he gets medical treatment before a trial hearing as the U.S. seeks to extradite him to to face espionage charges. Physicians from the U.K., Europe, Australia and Sri Lanka said in a letter addressed to the home secretary and published Monday that they have “serious concerns” about whether Assange, who is being held in prison in London, is fit to stand trial in February. Assange is fighting an attempt by the U.S. to extradite him on 18 charges of espionage for...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS