DLA Piper Steers Altice's $1.1B French Fiber Network Deal

Law360 (November 25, 2019, 4:14 PM EST) -- Telecommunications company Altice Europe said Monday it will buy French fiber infrastructure business Covage for €1 billion ($1.1 billion) alongside a group of investors, in a deal steered by DLA Piper. Altice Europe NV and financial investors OMERS Infrastructure, Allianz Capital Partners and AXA Investment Managers SA - Real Assets inked an exclusive agreement to take on Covage for a combination of cash and debt, the announcement said. The consortium’s joint venture, SFR FTTH, plans to “massively deploy” fiber over the next three to four years in areas of France that currently lack fiber infrastructure, the announcement said. While Altice will...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS