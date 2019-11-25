Justices Won't Stop Climate Scientist's Defamation Suit

Law360 (November 25, 2019, 10:38 AM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday refused to review a decision allowing high-profile climate scientist Michael Mann's defamation suit to go forward against two conservative publications whose writers called Mann "the Jerry Sandusky of climate science." The Competitive Enterprise Institute had urged the high court in May to review a 2016 ruling from the D.C. Circuit that Mann's defamation claims against CEI scholar Rand Simberg and National Review columnist Mark Steyn were likely to succeed and dealt with verifiable questions of fact. Mann argued that the statements at issue — contained in articles directly accusing him of fraud and compared investigations...

