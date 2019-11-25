Fired Allstate Traders Can Take Defamation Suit To State Court

Law360 (November 25, 2019, 5:31 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday refused to review a lower court decision allowing four traders fired by Allstate to try their defamation claim anew in state court, despite Allstate's argument that the case has already been fully tried and adjudicated once in federal court. The decision, coming in an order list on Monday without further explanation, means Allstate is still potentially on the hook for a defamation claim for which one jury has already awarded millions of dollars, even though the verdict didn't stick. Soon after the Seventh Circuit overturned that $27 million verdict, it also clarified that because there was no harm...

