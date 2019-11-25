Supreme Court Turns Away Great-West 401(k) Profit Dispute

Law360 (November 25, 2019, 11:37 AM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to wade into an Employee Retirement Income Security Act suit accusing Great-West Life & Annuity Insurance Co. of raking in outsize profits at the expense of 401(k) savers. The class of nearly 270,000 workers who invested retirement savings into Great-West's Key Guaranteed Portfolio Fund asked the high court to take up the case in October, arguing that the Tenth Circuit wrongly ruled that they weren’t able to sue Great-West over the allegedly ill-gotten gains the company took from the fund's investment returns. In doing so, the Tenth Circuit split with a number of other circuits, which...

