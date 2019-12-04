An Employer’s Guide To Avoiding Holiday Party Liabilities

Law360 (December 4, 2019, 2:23 PM EST) -- Many employers and employees look forward to celebrating the holiday season and end of the year with their work colleagues at an annual holiday party, which has become a tradition for many companies. No employer wants to be called a Grinch for not participating in the holiday festivities, but the reality is that company-sponsored social gatherings often create more problems for both employers and employees than they’re worth. For employers, sexual harassment allegations, assault complaints, personal injury claims and other problems stemming from the annual holiday party have become increasingly prevalent over the years. Now, with the wave of #MeToo claims...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS