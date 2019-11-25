Mass. Court Told To Nix 'Frankenstein-Like' Booze Ballot Issue

Law360 (November 25, 2019, 6:15 PM EST) -- A group of Massachusetts taxpayers asked the state's top court Monday to block a prospective ballot question backed by convenience store chain Cumberland Farms that would overhaul the state's restrictions on alcohol licenses. Arguing it would force voters to decide multiple unrelated issues in a single "Frankenstein-like" question, the taxpayers argued the liquor license question fails on a pair of legal grounds: The question would ask voters to cast a "yes or no" vote on unrelated issues, and asks them to vote on a specific appropriation. The taxpayers say both problems mean the question runs afoul of the state's constitution. The prospective ballot...

