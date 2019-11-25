3rd Circ. Sends Fosamax Suits To District Court

Law360 (November 25, 2019, 5:04 PM EST) -- The Third Circuit on Monday sent hundreds of suits over the fracture risks of Merck’s osteoporosis drug Fosamax back to district court to decide if the claims are barred by federal law, a move that follows a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that a judge, not a jury, should decipher federal regulations. The appeals panel sent the suits back to a New Jersey federal court and ordered it to determine if the state law claims over the drug's fracture risks are preempted by federal law under the standards laid out in the high court’s May opinion, which provided some clarity on the...

