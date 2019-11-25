U.S. Cos. Say China Saw Blade Maker Worked To Evade Duty

Law360 (November 25, 2019, 9:11 PM EST) -- U.S. producers sued a Chinese diamond saw blades maker and its affiliates in an Indiana federal court Monday, alleging that they are engaged in a racketeering scheme to evade antidumping duties on Chinese goods and destroying the U.S. industry. The Diamond Sawblades Manufacturers' Coalition, Diamond Products Ltd. and Western Saw Manufacturers Inc. said in their suit that the Chinese company Wuhan Wanbang Laser Diamond Tools Co. Ltd and Indiana importer Diamond Tools Technology LLC created shell companies in Thailand and Canada to import Wuhan’s diamond saw blades to the U.S. without paying an antidumping duty. Wuhan shipped its saw blades to its...

