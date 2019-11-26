Trends And Opportunities In Distressed M&A Investing

Law360 (November 26, 2019, 11:52 AM EST) -- With relatively inexpensive capital available to investors through low interest rates and excess “dry powder” in the marketplace and an M&A market that has become increasingly competitive, potential investors and deal professionals are willing — and some are in fact actively looking — to engage in transactions involving underperforming and insolvent assets in an effort to maximize returns in this difficult market. The opportunities to engage in those types of transactions are increasing as well, with S&P recently reporting that the U.S. distress ratio had widened to 8.5% as of Oct. 15, up from 7.6% on Sept. 16. As a result,...

