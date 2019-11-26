9th Circ. Says Ex-Grad Student Still Admissible Despite Fraud

Law360 (November 26, 2019, 6:57 PM EST) -- A former student and green card holder who provided false information on his initial green card application won a second chance to dodge a deportation order after the Ninth Circuit found that the immigration courts' appellate board had misconstrued the law over the J-1 exchange visitor program. In a published decision Monday, a panel of judges revived Tunisian citizen Ali Fares' immigration proceedings, finding that he was not ineligible for a deportation waiver under the federal immigration statute because he was "otherwise admissible" if not for the entry fraud at the time he filled out the form. The judges concluded that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS