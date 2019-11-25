DOJ, Mine Investors Say Och-Ziff Unit Can't Duck Restitution

Law360 (November 25, 2019, 11:04 PM EST) -- At the court's beckoning, the U.S. Department of Justice and investors in an African mining company each said Friday that an Och-Ziff Capital Management Group unit can't be excused from paying restitution over a bribery scheme. OZ Africa Management GP LLC tried in September to shake restitution payments that could be ordered in relation to Och-Ziff's 2016 settlement of claims from the DOJ and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that the firm bribed African judges years earlier to stymie Africo Resources Ltd.'s attempt to regain control of a disputed Congolese mine. U.S. District Judge Nicholas G. Garaufis found the month...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS