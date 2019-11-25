Ex-Bumble Bee CEO Admits Getting Non-Public Info On Rivals

Law360, San Francisco (November 25, 2019, 10:00 PM EST) -- Over repeated objections by defense attorneys, federal prosecutors on Monday cross-examined ex-Bumble Bee CEO Chris Lischewski about allegations that he engaged in tuna-industry price fixing, drawing out concessions that he “occasionally” received non-public information from competitors and “may have” asked his employees to gather it. Lischewski testified Friday that he had no knowledge of a conspiracy among the three major U.S. canned tuna companies — his former company, Chicken of the Sea and StarKist — to raise prices of the product from late 2010 through 2013. But Lischewski conceded Monday that he may have instructed his employees to gather information from...

