Obama-Era Restrictions On Oregon Logging Knocked Down

Law360 (November 26, 2019, 3:20 PM EST) -- A D.C. federal judge has pointed to a long-standing law to shoot down Obama-era restrictions on logging in western Oregon as well as a proclamation enlarging a national monument issued in the final days of Barack Obama's presidency. U.S. District Judge Richard J. Leon on Friday knocked down two resource management plans prepared by the Bureau of Land Management that limited logging in areas of western Oregon. He also rejected a January 2017 proclamation by President Barack Obama that added nearly 50,000 acres of land to the Cascade-Siskiyou National Monument via the Antiquities Act. The judge said the resource management plans, which are...

