Commerce Dings Chinese Wood Imports For Dodging Duties

Law360 (November 26, 2019, 4:35 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce will hit all hardwood plywood from China with final duties of up to 194.9% after finding that some companies are altering their products to evade tariffs. Commerce said that some Chinese manufacturers are adding pine wood to the outer surface of plywood products to skirt countervailing and anti-dumping duties, so all Chinese exporters of decorative softwood-faced plywood will face an anti-dumping duty ranging from 171.55% to 183.36% and a countervailing duty ranging from 22.98% to 194.90%, according to a Monday announcement. "Commerce recognizes that this places a degree of burden on importers of non-subject merchandise, but...

