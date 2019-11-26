Mining Co. Says EPA Is Shifting Blame For Gold King Spill

Law360 (November 26, 2019, 6:32 PM EST) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is trying to shift blame for a 2015 Gold King Mine breach that contaminated water sources with toxic minerals, a mining company has said in response to the agency's bid to toss its more than $30 million in counterclaims. Sunnyside Gold Corp. told a New Mexico federal court in a brief on Monday that it cleared the "low bar" to pursue claims against the agency within sprawling multidistrict litigation arising from EPA workers' accidental breach of Colorado's Gold King Mine. As a result of the incident, toxic minerals flowed into the neighboring Animas River, rendering meaningless...

