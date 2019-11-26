Google, Apple Back PTAB Decision To Review Digital Rights IP

Law360 (November 26, 2019, 5:18 PM EST) -- Google and Apple are asking the Federal Circuit to affirm the Patent Trial and Appeal Board's decision to review a digital rights management patent under the covered business method review program, saying that the patent owner’s arguments to the contrary ignore the invention’s purported purpose as a financial tool. In a Monday brief, the tech giants argued that the PTAB correctly instituted a CBM review of ContentGuard Holdings Inc.’s patent, which covers technology that allows users access to digital content such as movies. Review under the CBM review program are designed for patents that are directed to a financial product or service. ContentGuard had...

