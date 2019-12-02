Texas Partnership Case Arguments Center On 5-Factor Test

Law360 (December 2, 2019, 5:16 PM EST) -- In early October, the eyes of business lawyers in Texas focused on the Texas Supreme Court and the oral arguments in Energy Transfer Partners LP et al. v. Enterprise Products Partners LP. As legal counsel for former Texas state representative Jim Rudd, an amicus in the case, I attended the arguments, and have reviewed a transcript of them in preparation for writing this article. Jim Rudd was chairman of the Texas House Appropriations Committee, and chairman of the House Subcommittee on H.B. 273, the committee that considered the legislation that enacted the original Texas Revised Partnership Act, later codified in the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS