Pollution Clause Lets Insurer Escape Suit Over NY Fuel Spill

Law360 (November 26, 2019, 4:21 PM EST) -- A pollution exclusion lets General Star Indemnity Co. off the hook for covering a tanker-truck accident that spilled 4,300 gallons of fuel onto a New York road and nearby reservoir, a Massachusetts federal judge ruled Monday. U.S. District Judge Timothy S. Hillman’s decision ends a suit brought by Performance Trans Inc. and Utica Mutual Insurance Co. claiming breach of an insurance contract and unfair business practices for denying coverage, citing a “total pollution exclusion” in the policy. General Star had argued that the exclusion bars coverage, while Performance Trans and Utica Mutual claimed the policy is ambiguous. The plaintiffs also pointed...

