EQT Must Face Bulk Of Former Exec's Severance Suit

Law360 (November 26, 2019, 1:39 PM EST) -- A Pennsylvania federal court pulled the plug Tuesday on EQT Corp.'s attempt to escape a former executive's lawsuit claiming the energy company denied him severance benefits in violation of federal benefits law, trimming his claims but saying it didn't have enough information to end the dispute. U.S. District Judge Yvette Kane denied EQT summary judgment on Phillip G. Elliott's claim that he wasn't properly given severance owed under an Employee Retirement Income Security Act-covered plan. The administrative record remains too incomplete to determine whether Elliott was constructively discharged and to what extent EQT's plan even covered that type of termination, the...

