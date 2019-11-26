Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

EQT Must Face Bulk Of Former Exec's Severance Suit

Law360 (November 26, 2019, 1:39 PM EST) -- A Pennsylvania federal court pulled the plug Tuesday on EQT Corp.'s attempt to escape a former executive's lawsuit claiming the energy company denied him severance benefits in violation of federal benefits law, trimming his claims but saying it didn't have enough information to end the dispute.

U.S. District Judge Yvette Kane denied EQT summary judgment on Phillip G. Elliott's claim that he wasn't properly given severance owed under an Employee Retirement Income Security Act-covered plan. The administrative record remains too incomplete to determine whether Elliott was constructively discharged and to what extent EQT's plan even covered that type of termination, the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®