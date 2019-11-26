2 Rand Capital Portfolio Cos. Bring In $170M Combined

Law360 (November 26, 2019, 4:16 PM EST) -- Rand Capital Corp. said Tuesday two of its portfolio companies, ACV Auctions Inc. and PostProcess Technologies Inc., have raked in a total of $170 million from private investment firms, including Wellington Management Co. and Grand Oaks Capital. Specifically, ACV received $150 million and PostProcess picked up $20 million, according to a statement. Both companies are based in Buffalo, New York. ACV, which provides an online and app-based platform to buy and sell used cars, is being backed by a group led by Wellington Capital Management Co. and Fidelity Management & Research Co., with participation from existing investors such as Bain Capital...

