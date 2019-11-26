Xerox Slams HP's Refusal To Entertain $33B Takeover Bid

Law360 (November 26, 2019, 10:42 AM EST) -- The back and forth between Xerox and HP over the former's $33 billion takeover bid for the latter continued Tuesday, with Xerox lambasting HP’s refusal to consider mutual due diligence and saying it intends to take its proposal directly to HP shareholders. The Tuesday statement from Xerox Holdings Corp. comes in response to a Sunday rebuttal of its $22 per share offer from HP Inc., with Xerox saying its bid would give HP shareholders the chance to both “realize immediate cash value and enjoy equal participation in the substantial upside expected to result from a combination.” Xerox reiterated that it does...

