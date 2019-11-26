Cemex Gets $499M In Sale Of Cement Biz To Texas Co.

Law360 (November 26, 2019, 3:19 PM EST) -- Mexican construction materials company Cemex on Tuesday said it is selling its stake in its U.S. affiliate to Dallas-based Eagle Materials Inc. for $499 million. Mexico's Cemex SAB de CV owns 75% of the Kentucky cement plant Kosmos Cement Co., as well as its related assets. Its business partner, a subsidiary of Italy's Buzzi Unicem SpA, is also selling its interest in the plant to the Texas building materials company, making the total value of the transaction $665 million. "This is another key milestone in achieving our 'A Stronger Cemex' objectives. Now, closed or announced asset sales are in excess of...

