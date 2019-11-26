IRS Summons For Crypto Docs Too Broad, Wash. Court Says

Law360 (November 26, 2019, 4:23 PM EST) -- The Internal Revenue Service must amend its summons of cryptocurrency trading platform Bitstamp in seeking a Washington man's records because the agency asked for information not relevant to his audit, a Washington federal court has ruled. The IRS' request for Bitstamp's records on bitcoin trades made by William Zietzke is too broad because it is not time-restricted and requests records that are not relevant to the agency's audit of Zietzke's 2016 tax year, the federal court ruled Monday. The summons must be amended so that it requests information on transactions Zietzke made in 2016, the court ruled. “This request would require...

