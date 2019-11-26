Mednax Urges Fla. Court To Toss 'Cut-And-Paste' Investor Suit

Law360 (November 26, 2019, 4:46 PM EST) -- Health care services company Mednax again pushed a Florida federal court to permanently dump a proposed class action accusing it of painting an overly rosy picture of its acquisition strategy prospects after the suit was dismissed last month for presenting “boilerplate” securities fraud allegations. Mednax said in a dismissal bid Monday that the newly amended complaint merely repackages already-rejected arguments that the company misled investors and artificially inflated share prices by making deceptively upbeat assessments of its plans to acquire anesthesiology businesses. In early October, U.S. District Judge William P. Dimitrouleas tossed the suit but gave investors permission to revise their...

