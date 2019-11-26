Lloyd's Gets $19.5M Oil Rig Damage Award Trimmed

Law360 (November 26, 2019, 8:15 PM EST) -- A Texas appeals court on Tuesday wiped out more than $3.6 million from a $19.5 million judgment against underwriters at Lloyd's in a coverage dispute stemming from hurricane damage to an oil and gas drilling rig, deciding the insurer didn't know it was denying coverage improperly. A First Court of Appeals panel eliminated $3.6 million in damages a jury had awarded to Prime Natural Resources Inc. based on a finding that Lloyd's knew it was wrong when it denied coverage after Hurricane Rita, saying evidence didn't support it. The court also reduced the bulk of interest payments and damages for violations...

