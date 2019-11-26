NJ Housing Official's Rape Suit Goes To Mediation

Law360 (November 26, 2019, 1:24 PM EST) -- A New Jersey housing official’s lawsuit accusing state officials of mishandling her complaint that she was raped by a fellow staffer while working on Gov. Phil Murphy’s gubernatorial campaign is being sent to mediation, according to a notice filed Tuesday. The closely watched litigation, which stems from Katherine Brennan’s allegations that former Hoagland Longo Moran Dunst & Doukas LLP attorney Albert Alvarez sexually assaulted her in April 2017, has been placed in the hands of Susan S. Bellifemine of Susan Sangillo Bellifemine LLC unless the parties select another mediator within 14 days. The notice comes three months after Alvarez, who was...

