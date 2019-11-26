Sills Cummis Steers $104M Manhattan Real Estate Loan

Law360 (November 26, 2019, 2:35 PM EST) -- Sills Cummis represented Wildcats Finance in connection with its roughly $103.7 million loan to real estate investment firm LCOR for commercial and residential condo units at a property on Broad Street in Manhattan, according to records made public in New York on Tuesday. The loan from Wildcats Finance LLC is for three commercial condo units as well as a “bulk sale” of residential condo units at the Broad Exchange Building at 25 Broad St., according to mortgage documents filed on Tuesday. The property is located one block south of the Broad Street subway station where the J and Z trains stop....

