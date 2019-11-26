Esformes Can't Use Frozen Assets For Appeal, Feds Argue

Law360 (November 26, 2019, 4:33 PM EST) -- A Florida federal judge should deny convicted nursing home mogul Philip Esformes' bid to access frozen assets to pay lawyers for an appeal because the funds are now subject to a lien to satisfy a recently imposed $44.2 million forfeiture and restitution judgment against him, federal prosecutors argued Monday. In a filing in a civil action that it brought alongside the 2016 criminal case accusing Esformes of orchestrating a massive fraud against Medicare and Medicaid through his network of South Florida facilities, the government laid out its opposition to the 50-year-old Miami Beach businessman's recent motion seeking to “exempt” his frozen...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS